Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases Shares of 9,294 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,259,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,831,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,613,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,226,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.69 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.23.

