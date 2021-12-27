SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $100.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

SMART Global stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

