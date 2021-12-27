SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up to $66.73

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.73, but opened at $69.79. SMART Global shares last traded at $68.43, with a volume of 4,919 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Get SMART Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 78.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.