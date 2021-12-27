Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.88. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ SWBI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. 609,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,297. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $857.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

