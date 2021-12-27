SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SJNK stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.