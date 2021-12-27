SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.97 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.