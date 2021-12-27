SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.16. 68,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

