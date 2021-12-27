SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Reduced by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 63.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.52 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.13.

