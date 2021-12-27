Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00225984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003252 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00029255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.38 or 0.00538835 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00079457 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

