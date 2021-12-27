Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 256 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 100.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $148.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.39. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $158.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

