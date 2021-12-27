Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 541 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

