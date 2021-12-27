Spectrum Management Group LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 148.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 19,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

