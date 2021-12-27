Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 374.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $296.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

