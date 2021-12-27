Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $40,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,262.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,376.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,566.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

