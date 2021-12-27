Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 734 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Twitter by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

