Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

