SPINDLE (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $174,346.78 and $185.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 69.3% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.03 or 0.99765722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00294532 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00461526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00157462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001849 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

