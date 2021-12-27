SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

