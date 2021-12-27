ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 2,108 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $223.79 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.