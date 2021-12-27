ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 38,005 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

