ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 516,634 shares of company stock worth $146,596,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

