ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $397.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

