ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,190 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

FTV stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

