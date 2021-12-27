ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 44,017 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 851,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

