STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $147.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.52 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $561.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.02 million, with estimates ranging from $640.26 million to $649.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 12,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.