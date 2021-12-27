STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $147.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.52 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $561.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $645.02 million, with estimates ranging from $640.26 million to $649.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 12,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.