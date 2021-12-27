State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $163.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

