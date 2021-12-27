State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.91 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $87.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.