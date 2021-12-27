State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.93 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in South State were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at about $32,593,000. State Street Corp raised its position in South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in South State by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in South State by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in South State by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,277,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,440,000 after purchasing an additional 122,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of South State stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

