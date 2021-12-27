State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

