Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.54. 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $920.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.