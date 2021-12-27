Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $110.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,913,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,387,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

