StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43.

StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years. StoneCastle Financial has a payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.65 on Monday. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

