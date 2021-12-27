StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43.

StoneCastle Financial has raised its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years. StoneCastle Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.66.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

