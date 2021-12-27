Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.50 ($99.44).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAX shares. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €83.50 ($93.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of ETR SAX traded up €0.80 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €69.65 ($78.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a one year high of €82.50 ($92.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.34.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

