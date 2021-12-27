Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

ADGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Adagio Therapeutics Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

