Strs Ohio Has $165,000 Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Navient were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

