Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 538,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

