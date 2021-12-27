Strs Ohio Purchases 700 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 700.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.60. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

