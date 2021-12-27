Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

