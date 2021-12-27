Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 38,500 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS opened at $4.95 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $606.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

