SUKU (SUKU) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $61.99 million and $9.79 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

