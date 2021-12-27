Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce $65.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $241.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $344.22 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

