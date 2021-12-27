SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $224,834.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003851 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $224,834.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00063172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.25 or 0.07876621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,633.81 or 0.99895643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,408,527 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

