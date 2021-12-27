Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Switch reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $2,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock worth $39,541,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Switch by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

