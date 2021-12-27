Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day moving average is $201.81.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

