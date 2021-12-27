Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. 666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.76. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

