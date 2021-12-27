Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 540,000 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 1.44% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBT stock remained flat at $$9.88 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

