Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Chegg comprises about 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.56. 17,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

