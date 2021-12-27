Sycomore Asset Management Purchases New Position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.29% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at $18,381,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 32.3% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 249,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at $5,434,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAQ traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,237. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPAQ. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.