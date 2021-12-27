Syntropy Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $138.38 million and $724,564.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,262,742 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

